Hamster (HAM) Market Capitalization Tops $9.24 Million

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $195,623.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.47 or 0.06603008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.55 or 1.00027714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041659 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

