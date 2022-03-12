Handy (HANDY) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $89,299.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handy has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.51 or 0.06620204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,023.03 or 0.99995893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041805 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.