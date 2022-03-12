Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,081.50 ($14.17). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,042.50 ($13.66), with a volume of 824,487 shares trading hands.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,250 ($16.38) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.62) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.23) to GBX 1,205 ($15.79) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.11) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.13).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,267.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 12.26 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.30) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($32,564.18).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

