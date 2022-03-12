Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 70,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,171 shares of company stock worth $21,387,761 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 276,981 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1,845.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 601,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,990. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.