Haven Protocol Trading Up 55.5% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 55.5% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $79.00 million and $2.60 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00007871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,130.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.11 or 0.06626855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00273667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.53 or 0.00750146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00067921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00482136 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.43 or 0.00386992 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 25,649,901 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

