Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 138.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.21% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

