Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 216,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 166,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.