Head to Head Comparison: Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) versus Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Pioneer Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 87.37% 32.11% 11.29% Pioneer Energy Services -29.37% -66.44% -20.14%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Baytex Energy and Pioneer Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13 Pioneer Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.28, suggesting a potential upside of 11.18%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baytex Energy and Pioneer Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.49 billion 1.80 $1.29 billion $2.28 2.08 Pioneer Energy Services $246.24 million 0.01 -$144.45 million N/A N/A

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Energy Services.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Pioneer Energy Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

