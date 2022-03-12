Head to Head Comparison: Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) vs. AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Global and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Global -2.70% N/A -4.57% AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43%

This table compares Horizon Global and AEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Global $661.23 million 0.19 -$36.56 million ($0.81) -5.68 AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A

AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Horizon Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Global and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

AEye has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 234.09%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Global has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Horizon Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Horizon Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America. The Horizon Europe Africa segment includes operations primarily in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Romania and South Africa. The company was founded by Brian P. Campbell on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

About AEye (Get Rating)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

