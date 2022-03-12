Head-To-Head Comparison: Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) & Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Karuna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics N/A -26.56% -25.70% Cyclerion Therapeutics -1,310.17% -94.64% -68.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics $36.96 million 82.99 -$143.80 million ($4.93) -20.87 Cyclerion Therapeutics $3.94 million 10.90 -$51.65 million N/A N/A

Cyclerion Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Karuna Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Karuna Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $169.55, indicating a potential upside of 64.77%. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 961.14%. Given Cyclerion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclerion Therapeutics is more favorable than Karuna Therapeutics.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP). The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

