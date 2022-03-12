Head-To-Head Contrast: PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) & Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmland Partners and PotlatchDeltic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $51.74 million 8.67 $9.99 million ($0.24) -56.96 PotlatchDeltic $1.34 billion 2.83 $423.86 million $6.26 8.76

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Farmland Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Farmland Partners and PotlatchDeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33 PotlatchDeltic 0 1 2 1 3.00

Farmland Partners currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.56%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.11%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 13.30% 1.94% 0.63% PotlatchDeltic 31.69% 26.86% 16.05%

Volatility & Risk

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Farmland Partners pays out -83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PotlatchDeltic pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Farmland Partners on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

