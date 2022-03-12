Head to Head Survey: Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) versus LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oncology Institute and LifeMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeMD 0 0 3 0 3.00

LifeMD has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 353.17%. Given LifeMD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Risk & Volatility

Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeMD has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A N/A -1.47% LifeMD -65.57% N/A -148.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncology Institute and LifeMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute N/A N/A -$8.34 million N/A N/A LifeMD $92.88 million 1.09 -$58.65 million ($2.27) -1.46

Oncology Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeMD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LifeMD beats Oncology Institute on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States. The company’s brands include Shapiro, Rex, and Nava. LifeMD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

