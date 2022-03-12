Head to Head Survey: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) versus AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -21.19% -21.12% -11.92% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AxoGen and Tivic Health Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $127.36 million 2.73 -$26.99 million ($0.65) -12.80 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 16.00 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Tivic Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AxoGen and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 136.38%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

