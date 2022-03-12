Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the February 13th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAR opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

