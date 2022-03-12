Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.32). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HTBX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 114,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heat Biologics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heat Biologics by 690.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

