Hedera Hashgraph Market Cap Achieves $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00184351 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00021938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00365123 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

