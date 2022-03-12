Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $140,775.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.85 or 0.06603304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,212.98 or 1.00057974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041857 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,590,073 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

