Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1,253.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Hexcel worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hexcel by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hexcel by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 581,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,291,000 after buying an additional 126,325 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $2,896,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Hexcel by 112,935.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

NYSE HXL opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

