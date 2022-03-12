HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Trading 4.2% Higher

HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.
The company has a market cap of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.
HG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLYD)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HG (STLYD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.