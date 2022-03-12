HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Trading 4.2% Higher

HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The company has a market cap of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Get HG alerts:

HG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.