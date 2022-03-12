High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:HWO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 120,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,413. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.00. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.55.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

