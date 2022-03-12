Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HIHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 9,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. Highway has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highway stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Highway at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

