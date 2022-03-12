HoDooi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.57 or 0.06610681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,138.35 or 1.00028537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041624 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

