Hoese & Co LLP Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. 2,424,104 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61.

