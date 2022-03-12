Hoese & Co LLP Purchases 980 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,922,000 after acquiring an additional 280,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.44. 1,172,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,411. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.88 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.