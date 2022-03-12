Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

