Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.98. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.