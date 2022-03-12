HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Update

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HPX remained flat at $$9.91 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,453. HPX has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in HPX by 31.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in HPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

