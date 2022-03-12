Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Update

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Hunting alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.77 on Friday. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Well Construction; Well Completion; Well Intervention; and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment offers connection technology equipment, drilling tools, and electronics for the drilling phase of wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.