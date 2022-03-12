Huobi Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.10 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $8.91 or 0.00022743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $27.10 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00105499 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,124,154 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

