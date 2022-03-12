Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NASDAQ HURC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $34.30. 15,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.43. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 3.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Hurco Companies worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

