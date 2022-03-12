Hush Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,833.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $8,833.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00381830 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00076985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00095172 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

