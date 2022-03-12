HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.00. HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.
About HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (HTHKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.