Hydra (HYDRA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $462,033.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $79.43 million and approximately $462,033.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $9.23 or 0.00023619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.53 or 0.06609761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.54 or 1.00015548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042149 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,912,290 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.