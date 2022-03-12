Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.73 million and $42,618.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00105523 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

