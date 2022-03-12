I/O Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.09 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $157.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.08 or 0.00256543 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004870 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034353 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.00752477 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,454,263 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

