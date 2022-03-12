Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ICNAF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Icanic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
About Icanic Brands (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icanic Brands (ICNAF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.