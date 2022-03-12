ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.16 or 0.06605880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,135.09 or 1.00002350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041772 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

