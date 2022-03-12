ICHI (ICHI) Tops One Day Volume of $273,837.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $20.99 or 0.00053726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $90.15 million and $273,837.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00047166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.43 or 0.06600593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,056.78 or 0.99982395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041575 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,295,251 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

