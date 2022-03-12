Iconic Token Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $463.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.16 or 0.06605880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,135.09 or 1.00002350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.