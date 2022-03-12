Idena (IDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $141,583.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00223097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00182257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00026482 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,790,640 coins and its circulating supply is 58,430,978 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

