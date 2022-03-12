IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 437,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the February 13th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.1 days.
IDEX Biometrics ASA stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.27. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.42.
About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)
