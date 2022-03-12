IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 15,596 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,537 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 98.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 872.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,799 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 51,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,111 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW opened at $110.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.88 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

