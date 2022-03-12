IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,249,000 after buying an additional 356,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

NET stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $4,380,228.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $7,564,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,135 shares of company stock worth $66,839,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.