IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.63 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

