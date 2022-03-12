IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $439.04 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

