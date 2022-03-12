IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 9,719 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SEA by 487.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after purchasing an additional 752,081 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $86.35 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

