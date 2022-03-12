IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 196,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $23.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Get IMAC alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAC by 1,145.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 509,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IMAC by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in IMAC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the second quarter worth $149,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.