ImageCoin (IMG) Price Up 28.2% This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $76,836.47 and $47,634.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,250,165 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

