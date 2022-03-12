ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 136,022 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and the provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include the ImageWare digital identity platform, identity proofing, identity authentication, and identity management.

