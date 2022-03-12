IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IMIAF remained flat at $$21.87 during trading hours on Friday. IMI has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMI Plc is an engineering company, which designs, manufacturing, and services of engineered solutions that control the precise movement of fluids. It operates trough the following segments: IMI Critical Engineering; IMI Precision Engineering; and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering segment provides flow control solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.